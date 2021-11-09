Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $436.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.00 and its 200-day moving average is $384.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

