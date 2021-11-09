Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.34 Million in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BankUnited at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,740,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

