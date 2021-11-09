Walleye Capital LLC Invests $4.03 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $82,287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at $45,048,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

