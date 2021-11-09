Walleye Capital LLC Invests $4.32 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,100 shares of company stock valued at $23,695,061 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $115.15 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $115.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

