Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 78.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 172,558 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107,426.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 27.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The company had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

