Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRNG opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.