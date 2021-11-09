Walleye Capital LLC Takes $3.85 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,194 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 17.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 246,175 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $208.16 and a 1-year high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

