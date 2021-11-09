Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 18,287 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPCB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $490,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $730,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at $2,124,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.