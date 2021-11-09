Warburg Research Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €108.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.45 ($115.83).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX opened at €96.80 ($113.88) on Friday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.67.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.