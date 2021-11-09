Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 158 ($2.06) on Friday. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £671.28 million and a PE ratio of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

