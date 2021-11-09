Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Citigroup

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.58.

Wayfair stock opened at $244.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.58. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,247. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

