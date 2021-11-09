WazirX Hits 1-Day Volume of $84.32 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. WazirX has a total market cap of $535.52 million and $84.32 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00002516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00076574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00079191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,798.26 or 0.99747985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.14 or 0.07088766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00020514 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

