WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.33. The stock had a trading volume of 412,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,727,206. The firm has a market cap of $935.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.12 and a 200-day moving average of $342.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346,788 shares of company stock valued at $826,128,819 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.