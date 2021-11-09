WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,057,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,476. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $172.58 and a one year high of $229.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.74 and a 200 day moving average of $201.48.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

