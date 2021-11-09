WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $227.51. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

