WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 6,596 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $25,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

RODM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,985. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97.

