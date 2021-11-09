WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WEC stock opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.
In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
