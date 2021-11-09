WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC stock opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Argus lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

