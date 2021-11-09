Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALBO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

