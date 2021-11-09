Wedbush Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $165.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.
Shares of AMD opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52.
In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
