Wedbush Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $165.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Shares of AMD opened at $150.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,388 shares of company stock worth $42,298,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

