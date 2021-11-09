Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $9.17 Million in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after acquiring an additional 272,718 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 110,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 224,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.