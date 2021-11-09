Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $9.65 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth $41,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,207,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.17%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

