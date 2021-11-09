Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 567,502 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 163.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 567,502 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of Antero Resources worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

