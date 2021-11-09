Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 22,383 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,383 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

SYF stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

