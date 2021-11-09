Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 322,140 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,140 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $15,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

