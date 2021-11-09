Weld Capital Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.42.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.