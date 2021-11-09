Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Crocs by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $176.54 on Tuesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

