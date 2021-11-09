Weld Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $153.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.51 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.