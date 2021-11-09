Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 9,611 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Livent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Livent by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 611,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.03.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

