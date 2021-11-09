Weld Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Management LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $488.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.47 and a 200-day moving average of $466.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

