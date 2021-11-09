Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.55.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $239.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,222,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

