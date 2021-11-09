Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 210,598 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $918,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.40 and a one year high of $241.06.

