Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $651,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after buying an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,883,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,584,000 after buying an additional 293,413 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,710,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after buying an additional 237,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $88.38 and a 1-year high of $122.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

