Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 6.93% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $596,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $113.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.38.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

