Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

