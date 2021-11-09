WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $11.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

