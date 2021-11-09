WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.92

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.92 and last traded at $135.95, with a volume of 248683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.58.

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WESCO International by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

