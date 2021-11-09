West Branch Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.