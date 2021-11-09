West Branch Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

