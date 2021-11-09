West Branch Capital LLC Invests $125,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

NYSE CCI opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.88. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

