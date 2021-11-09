West Branch Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IWF opened at $305.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.46 and a 52-week high of $306.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

