Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.90 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$655.63 million and a P/E ratio of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,029,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,110,140.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.