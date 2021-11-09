Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) released its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 332,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,787. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.