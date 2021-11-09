Wexford Capital LP Acquires Shares of 26,581 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,581 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after buying an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

