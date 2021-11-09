Wexford Capital LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

BABA stock opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. The stock has a market cap of $440.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $304.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

