Wexford Capital LP Cuts Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Wexford Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,329 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

