Wexford Capital LP Invests $300,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,092 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in SEA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 5.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.23.

NYSE SE opened at $344.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.47. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

