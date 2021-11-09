Wexford Capital LP Reduces Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Wexford Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in RH were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.
RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
