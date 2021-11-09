Wexford Capital LP Takes $216,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in The Progressive by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

