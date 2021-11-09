Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($48.54).

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,372 ($44.06) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,267.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,213.62. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,648 ($34.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.92.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

