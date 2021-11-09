Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.98

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.98 and traded as high as C$7.52. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$7.39, with a volume of 2,769,001 shares trading hands.

WCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,488,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,791,589.04. Insiders purchased a total of 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $77,736 over the last three months.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

